Parineeti Chopra Agreed With People Who Criticised Her For Her Appearance; Read

Parineeti Chopra is one of the few actors who went under a fabulous transformation of a weight loss journey. She calls her sister Priyanka Chopra her inspiration and her idol and had also mentioned that the actor chose this field because of her sister. In an old interview, the Ishaqzaade actor had mentioned that she was criticised for her weight when she was younger and feels people were right about it.

Parineeti Chopra was criticised for her appearances

Parineeti Chopra made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. The Ishqzaade actor in an old interview shared that people had criticised for being overweight, and she agreed to what they had to say. After her last film Kill Dill, in which she played the role of Disha, she went on a break.

She made a comeback with a cameo appearance in the movie Dishoom and after that, starred in the film Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. On being asked about the long break, she explained that she faced issues regarding her weight loss and had to see a lot of doctors.

The actor was even asked about how she coped up with the criticism that people made about her appearance and to this, she replied that they were right. When people asked her to lose weight in order to look good, she took it positively and lost weight.

The Namaste England actor said that today when she stands amongst the best-dressed actors in Bollywood, it makes her proud. Parineeti Chopra shared that this kind of criticism should not exist, but it does and nobody can deny the facts. She also added a perfect figure size does not exist and people need to learn about it.

On the work front, the actor is busy shooting for her film The Girl on the Train. The film is adapted from a novel written by Paula Hawkins with the same name and is based on an alcoholic woman who witnesses a murder.

