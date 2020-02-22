Parineeti Chopra Slays In Stunning Luxury Swimwear & These Pics Are A Proof

Parineeti Chopra began her career with the film, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The actress, who was not always drawn towards acting, and aspired to pursue a career in investment banking, later became hugely known for her roles in other successful films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee and others.

She is also known for dishing out fashion and travel goals on her social media. Listed below are some of Parineeti Chopra's photos where she slays in luxury swimwear while on her holiday to the Maldives.

Parineeti Chopra slays in stunning swimwear while on a vacation, see pics

Parineeti Chopra is a total water baby and her various pictures on Instagram are proof of the same. The stunning actor has recently rocked some great luxury swimwear while she was on her holiday to the Maldives. She looks stunning as she relaxes in the cool water and gets off some steam on her vacation.

The Ishaqzaade actor also has a thing for the luxury brand Gucci as she is seen donning Gucci outfits and swimwear on various occasions. Parineeti's fans are desperate to see her back in some blockbuster movies while the actress takes a break.

