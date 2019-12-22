Parineeti Chopra's Association With Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Expired In 2017: Spokesperson

Contrary to reports, Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was not removed as the face of the "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" scheme as her association with the campaign expired two years ago, a spokesperson for the actor said on Sunday. The actor, who hails from Haryana's Ambala, was named the brand ambassador of the Manohar Lal Khattar government's campaign in 2015. "Parineeti Chopra's association with the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign in Haryana expired as of April 2017.

Parineeti Chopra being dropped as brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is false

"There is no truth to these speculations and we request you to kindly refrain from reporting the same," a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement. There were reports Parineeti was dropped from the campaign after she criticised police crackdown against students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

A spokesperson of Women Child Development Department of Haryana Government slammed Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for sharing and posting a tweet on the same and unnecessarily "triggering controversy" on the same by sharing misleading information. The wrong information was later used by various media houses without verifying the facts, the spokesperson stated. "Contrary to the Congress leader allegations, the present state government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal has been promoting woman empowerment through various schemes. On the other hand, politically motivated false statements only hurt the cause of this important national program", it said.

Saina Nehwal suprises Parineeti Chopra with her mother's aloo parathas

The spokesman further stated "the correct factual position is that the Haryana government had signed an MOU with Parineeti Chopra in May 2016 for the duration of one-year that lasted up to April 2017. Thereafter the Memorandum of Understanding was never renewed." The actor called the police action on students "barbaric". "If this is what's gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? Barbaric," Parineeti Chopra tweeted on December 17.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.