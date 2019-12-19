Saina Nehwal Suprises Parineeti Chopra With Her Mother's Aloo Parathas

Fans are excited to see Parineeti Chopra, who is playing the lead role in Saina Nehwal’s biopic. When the actor was asked about what she thinks about being a part of the Saina biopic, she says it's a blessing that Saina's and her physical attributes match. The famous sportsman was seen at the sets of the film where Chopra was surprised with Saina’s mother's special aloo parathas. Read more to know what Parineeti Chopra thinks about playing a role in Saina Nehwal biopic.

Parineeti on playing the role of Saina

Parineeti spoke to an entertainment portal recently, where she said that there so much that goes into playing someone who is so known for her skills and achievements in a sport. She thinks its a blessing that their physical attributes match. She also shared that the crew of the film are now going to start shooting the historic matches. Parineeti says the later parts of the shoot will be difficult but she seems prepared and excited for the project. The film is being collectively produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Front Foot Pictures and AGCPL. The film is supposed to hit the cinemas in the coming year and it is going to be directed by Amole Gupte.

Dude. Me and the entire team of Saina have been taking so much care that I shouldn't get an injury, but shit happens! Will rest it as much as I can before I can start playing badminton again. 🙏 #SainaNehwalBiopic pic.twitter.com/mDOZ1iSNfS — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) November 15, 2019

