Parineeti Chopra Being Dropped As Brand Ambassador Of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' Is False

For a few days there were reports that Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government has dropped Parineeti Chopra as their brand ambassador for 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' after her comment against Citizenship Amendment Bill. And now, after receiving criticism from the Haryana Congress leaders, Spokesperson of Women & Child Development Dept of Haryana Govt said that the news of Parineeti Chopra being dropped (for tweeting against #CAA) as brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is false, baseless and malicious.

Complaint filed against Farhan Akhtar over comments on CAA

The official further revealed that MOU was for 1 year, till April 2017. Thereafter MOU was never renewed. According to the reports, wrestler Sakshi Malik is the brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in Haryana.

Spokesperson of Women&Child Development Dept of Haryana Govt: News of Parineeti Chopra being dropped(for tweeting against #CAA) as brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' is false, baseless and malicious.MOU was for 1 year,till April, 2017.Thereafter MOU was never renewed pic.twitter.com/jcRBsvrNXM — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Haryana CM’s Advisor Yogender Malik was quoted in one of the reports saying, “as per my information, Parineeti Chopra is no longer our brand ambassador”. According to the reports, he also further revealed that Parineeti participated only in one function in July 2015, in Gurgaon.

Saina Nehwal suprises Parineeti Chopra with her mother's aloo parathas

PARINEETI'S COMMENT

While we await Parineet's clarification on the issue, here's what she tweeted on CAA.

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

The protest is against the amended Citizenship Act which amends the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

ALSO READ | Superfit Parineeti Chopra gives a sneak peek into 'Saina' prep post her neck injury

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra shares her idea about feminism, says confidence defines femininity

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.