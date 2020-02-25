Parineeti Chopra's Love Songs That Are Much-loved By Fans; Watch

Parineeti Chopra is one of the finest actors in the current generation of Bollywood. The happy-go-lucky actor entered the Hindi film industry with Yash Chopra’s Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) in a supporting role, and later in Ishaqzaade (2012) in a lead role, alongside debutant Arjun Kapoor, and hasn’t looked back since.

The graph of her career has only gone up and touched the sky. Along with being a great actor, Parineeti is also well known for her beautiful love songs. Read ahead to know about the best love songs of the actor:

Parineeti Chopra's best love songs

Ishaqzaade

Ishaqzaade is the title song of her Bollywood debut, Isaqzaade (2012). The movie cast includes Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. The song is sung by Javed Ali and Shreya Ghoshal.

Zehnaseeb

Zehnaseeb is from the movie Hasee Toh Phasse (2014). The movie cast includes Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra in lead roles. The song is sung by Chinmayi Sripaada and Shekhar Ravjiani.

Tere Mere Beech Mein

Tere Mere Beech Mein is from the movie Hasee Toh Phasse (2014). The movie cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Sushant Singh Rajput and Vanee Kapoor in lead roles. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Mohit Chauhan.

Afeemi

Afeemi is from the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017). The movie cast includes Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. The song is sung by Sanah Moidutty and Jigar Saraiya.

Sajde

Sajde is from the movie Kill Dill (2014). The movie cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Ali Zafar and Govinda in lead roles. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Nihira Joshi Deshpande and Gulzar.

On the work front

Ever since her last release, Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti Chopra has kept herself extremely occupied. She recently completed the shoot for the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train along with her co-star Kirti Kulhari. Her next schedule is in Mumbai. She will be next seen portraying badminton champion Saina Nehwal in a Hindi film based on her life. It is reported that shooting for the film has already begun. Its release date has not been revealed yet.

