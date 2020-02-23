Parineeti Chopra's Experimental Looks That Are Easy To Pull-off

Parineeti Chopra has made some amazing progress in Bollywood in terms of her fashion and style. The diva also has many good movies to her credits like Ishaqzaade, 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Daawat-e-Ishq', 'Slaughter Dil' and 'Kesari'.

Parineeti is not only a great actor but can also win admiration with her fashion sense. Be it Indian or Western, she slays in all looks. In fact, the diva is also known to pull-off experimental looks with much ease. Have a look.

Check out experimental looks of Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti is seen wearing a lehenga style cape designed by Payal Khandwala. Parineeti kept her hair down and teamed up the dress with a gold-toned choker. She kept her makeup neutral but added a touch of smokey eyes to up the oomph factor. Have a look at her experimental outfits below-

In this off-shoulder top which had white works in it, Parineeti Chopra looked stunning. She has paired it with red palazzos which offer a great mix of Indo-Western feel.

The striped top with a skirt, a blazer and a pair of glasses is a perfect look for office and workplace gathering. Have a look at Parineeti Chopra’s picture which will definitely give you some office outfit goals.

Parineeti Chopra is seen in a pleated ankle-length brown skirt and a golden sequin long sleeves top. She looked stunning like always and finished her look with smokey eyes and brown heels

