Parineeti Chopra's Mom Pens Heartfelt Note After Actress' Engagement With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The couple made the announcement with a joint post on Instagram and wrote, “Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! Waheguru Ji have mercy.” Now, Parineeti’s mother Reena Malhotra Chopra has also penned a note for her daughter and son-in-law.

Sharing a picture from their engagement ceremony, Reena wrote, “There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there. This is one of them ....#trulyblessed #thankyougod. I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them.” See the post here.

Parineeti's brothers Shivang and Sahaj Chopra also extended their well wishes to the newly-engaged couple. Re-sharing the Ishqzaade star's post, Shivang wrote, "We saw love! We felt love! Waheguru!". Sahaj Instagram post read, "You found your love language."

Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings in a private ceremony in Delhi. The coveted event was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Priyanka Chopra, designer Manish Malhotra and more. The pair is expected to get married in October, this year.

More on Parineeti and Raghavs’ relationship

Rumours of Parineeti and Raghav dating first started doing the rounds when the couple was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai in March. Since then, they have been spotted several times at restaurants, airports and at an IPL match. Raghav Chadha is associated with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Raghav is an MP in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. He is one of the youngest members of Parliament. Raghav, 34, was previously an MLA from the Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency in Delhi.

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the emotional drama Uunchai, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. It was praised by fans and critics alike. The actress will soon be seen in Chamkila and Capsule Gill.