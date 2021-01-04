Parzaan Dastur Gets Engaged To Delna Shroff, Clarifies, 'wedding Is Still Pending'

Remember the little Sardar boy in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Cut to 2020, the 29-year-old actor Parzaan Dastur got engaged to long time girlfriend Delna Shroff in a traditional Parsi ceremony. While the reports claimed that he got "married", Parzaan took to his Instagram handle to clarify that he is only "engaged".

He wrote, "Shaadi abhi baaki hai, mere dost" with a laughing emoji. In the pictures shared by Parzaan on his Instagram story, the actor looks stunning in a white kurta pyjama and traditional Parsi cap known as Fetah. Meanwhile, Delna looked beautiful in a maroon saree. She also planted a peck on his cheek.

The hashtag used for their wedding is #Delcountsthestars

Parzaan Dastur surprised all his fans by releasing a picture from his beautiful proposal to his now-fiancé Delna Shroff. According to this post made on October 15, 2020, he proposed his now fiancé- a year ago on the same day in 2019. Dastur wrote, “Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to for the #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars”. Take a look at this post here.

