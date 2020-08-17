Raveena Tandon Rejected Films Like 'Gupt' And 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'; Here's Why   

Over the years, Raveena Tandon has worked with stars like Govinda, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sunny Deol. In her career, she has rejected several films for various reasons. Here is a list of films she rejected.

Movies in which Raveena Tandon could have played a crucial role

In a throwback interview with Rediff, Raveen Tandon had expressed that she was offered Rani Mukerji starrer role Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and was also offered Karisma's role in Dil To Pagal Hai. She had expressed that she had retired for two years and was on a sabbatical. She then added that she always was a reluctant actor and was never too ambitious. She then added that shew used to refuse big films too. She then revealed that she was also offered the role of the psychotic killer in Gupt but she rejected it.

Raveena then added that when she was ready to get back to work she was offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she had rejected it as she did not want to restart her career as a second lead in a film. She then added that she did not mind going a male-centric film with a small role as she did not want a junior to play the leading role. She also added that producer and director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is her goof friend and he understood her thought completely.

On Professional front

Raveena Tandon was last seen on the TV show titled Sabse Bada Kalakar. Now she will be seen in the film K.G.F. Chapter 2. In this film, Raveena Tandon will be seen in a pivotal role of much-hyped prime minister character. K.G.F. Chapter 2 will star Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. The music of this film is given by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda. K.G.F. Chapter 2 was scheduled to release on October 23, but fans doubt this happening due to the ongoing pandemic.

It was revealed that the release date of the film may be pushed further. It was also reported that about 25 days of shooting are left. Prashanth Neel the director of the film is currently working on the post-production of the film that has been shot already.

