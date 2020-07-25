Raveena Tandon Shares 'amazing Dancing With Football' Video, Says 'we Have That Talent'

Raveena Tandon recently shared a video praising Indian talent. The video has a person, showing his dancing and football skills together. Check out the video and read to know more.

Raveena Tandon shares video of a man showing dancing and football skills

Raveena Tandon has been quite active on her social media handles. She took to her Twitter account, where she currently has 2 million followers, to share the video. In her tweet, she mentioned that we have the talent and called it "amazing". Raveena hoped that her tweet reaches to the person.

In the video, a person is displaying his football skills along with his dancing talent. There are three versions of the same person in different attires. One is wearing a South Indian outfit, the second is donning a sporty attire and the third is seen in a semi-formal style.

All the versions start to do freestyle football in sync. The man first dribbles with a football and dances with it. Later, each version shows specific dance steps one by one. In the end, all versions play with the football around their neck. Check out the video below.

And yes we have talent! This is so amazing! Well done boys! Hope this reaches you all wherever you guys are!♥️😍😘 pic.twitter.com/aOnkHGWQA7 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 25, 2020

Raveena Tandon’s tweet grabbed much attention from her followers. People started to praise the talent of the person in the video. Some even applaud his editing skill. Currently, the video has more than 62k views. It has reached 6.6 k likes along with 1.4k Retweets and comments. Take a look at a few reactions to the video.

Rocking!! — Amish Tripathi (@authoramish) July 25, 2020

How cool 😎 — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 25, 2020

JUST AWESOME🙂😊🙄☺💜👍💜💜💛💚💚👌👌 — Sharanam Ayappa (always check - MADE IN INDIA☺🙂) (@AyappaSharanam) July 25, 2020

This is so refreshing and creative!!! 👍👍👍👏👏👏 — Rajeev Tripathi (@talkwithrajeev) July 25, 2020

see tricked all 3 are the same person...along with this skill he also has editing skill....😀 — shi-va (@mravunni) July 25, 2020

The man in the video is said to be Pradeep Ramesh, who is a football freestyler. He is the first Indian to represent the country in the World Finals of Freestyle Football. Pradeep is a three times Guinness Record Holder for his football freestyling.

The song playing in the background is from the 2018 Tamil-language film Gulaebaghavali directed by Kalyaan. The title of the track is Guleba, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Mervin Solomon with lyrics by Karthik and music by Vivek-Mervin. The song features dance icon Prabhu Deva. Guleba song has more than 150 million views on YouTube.

