Pataudi Palace: Three Unhknown Facts About Saif Ali Khan's Home

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has often been referred to as a royalty and a Nawab. His father Mansoor Ali Khan, who was the ninth Nawab of Pataudi, was also the former captain of the Indian cricket team. In 1971, however, he disowned his mantle (Pataudi) after the government abolished princely titles. The Pataudi Palace though, has been associated with the family.

In a recent interview with a newspaper, Saif had revealed how the Pataudi Palace was not inherited by him. He, in fact, had to buy it back using the money he earned doing Bollywood films. Take a look at the unknown facts about Pataudi Palace.

A hotel

As of now, the Pataudi Palace's estimated value is around Rs 800 crores. The actor pays a visit every once in a while with his family. But this wasn't always the case. The actor revealed that after his father passed away, the palace was leased to Neemrana group of hotels, and did not get passed down to him, a notion many have. They offered him to buy it back from them for a huge amount of money. And that’s what the Sacred Games actor did.

Location for shoot

Pataudi Palace has also been a shooting location for Hollywood and Bollywood films. Films like Eat, Pray, Love starring Julia Roberts, and Mangal Pandey starring Aamir Khan were also shot here. It was also the venue for his son Taimur Ali Khan’s first birthday celebration. The Palace is located in the Pataudi town of Gurgaon district in Haryana.

Visual Delight

Saif Ali Khan got in touch with architect Darshini Shah to give the interiors of Pataudi Palace a visual overhaul. He then managed to give it an understated and comfortable setting, a change from the look it had earlier. It is still a palatial property spread across 10 acres of land, with 150 rooms. The place is a visual delight.

