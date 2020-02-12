Priyanka Chopra's Movies You Can Binge-watch On Netflix This Weekend

Priyanka Chopra is one of the few Bollywood stars who have managed to maintain a striking balance between her successful careers in the east and the west. Priyanka Chopra, who has now become a household name in the west post the success of her Hollywood projects like Quantico and Isn’t Romantic, is famous for her Bollywood films like Fashion and Barfi!. Here are a few Bollywood films of Priyanka Chopra which you can binge-watch on Netflix.

Barfi!

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz in the leading roles, Barfi! chronicles the story of three young people, as they learn that love can neither be defined nor contained by society's definition of normal and abnormal. Released in 2012, Barfi! Is considered as one of its kind, as the film features Priyanka Chopra playing autistic for the first time onscreen.

The Sky Is Pink

Starring Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the leading roles, The Sky Is Pink is considered as Priyanka Chopra’s comeback in Bollywood. Released in 2019, The Sky Is Pink chronicles the story of the love story of a couple, whose teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Helmed by Shonali Bose, Priyanka Chopra is also the producer of The Sky is Pink.

Mary Kom

Directed by Omung Kumar, Mary Kom follows the story of an Indian boxer Mary Kom, who went through several hardships before audaciously accomplishing her ultimate dream. Released in 2014, Mary Kom stars Priyanka Chopra and Robin Thapa in the leading roles. Mary Kom marks Priyanka's first biopic in Bollywood.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah and Anil Kapoor in the leading roles, Dil Dhadakne Do follows the life of Mehra family, as they contemplate over their way of living and love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do was reportedly first offered to Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The movie marks Ranveer Singh and Priyanka’s second onscreen association after Gunday.

