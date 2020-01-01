Pataudis' Stylish 2020: Saif-Kareena-Taimur In Switzerland & Soha-Kunal-Inaaya In Sydney

The Pataudis celebrated their New Years' eve in the most stylish way. While Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and their adorable son Taimur were in Gstaad (Switzerland), Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and their cute daughter Inaaya Naumi were in Sydney. Kareena looked terrific in her white gown, Saif Ali Khan chose to wear a tuxedo. Meanwhile, Soha, Kunal and Inaaya chose to wear casual beachwear. The stunning family pictures of Soha and Saif are breaking the Internet.

Virat, Anushka, Saif, Kareena, Varun, Natasha wish 'love & peace to the world'

Kapoor and Khan family on vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan ended her year 2019 with a bang as she recently featured in the movie Good Newwz. The actor has been lauded for her performance in the film and is all set to have a great New Year as she is seen vacationing in Switzerland. The actor is accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor recently shared some adorable pictures from their vacation as they were also joined by actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

What's next for Kunal Khemu?

Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film is the much-anticipated film, Lootcase. The comedy film also features seasoned actors such as Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Rasika Duggal. Lootcase is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film is garnering high expectations from audiences and the mystery around the central object, Kunal Kemmu's bag has been raising a lot of intrigue around the film.

Apart from Lootcase, Kunal Kemmu will also be seen as a part of Mohit Suri's film Malang which is currently in the post-production stage. The film also features actors Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani along with him in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release on February 14, 2020.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's tongue-twister fun is too funny for words - clearly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.