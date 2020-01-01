Virat, Anushka, Saif, Kareena, Varun, Natasha Wish 'love & Peace To The World'

The picture everyone was eagerly waiting for is here and it is stunning. The 3 Bollywood couples — Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal came together to pose for the epic picture that is breaking the Internet. Not just that, the gang also shared a selfie video on Instagram where they wished their fans 'peace & love'. Saif says, "Hi, to all our loved ones, all over the world. You know who these people are and you might have seen them somewhere. Wishing you all a Happy New Year." For those unaware, all of them are Gstaad (Switzerland) for their winter holiday.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan also shared a couple of stories on his Instagram handle and that also captured Jacqueline Fernandez with her mother at the same venue. The 'Dishoom' actress was there with her family and showed us the fireworks and some dance moves by Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma gushes like an excited child as Virat Kohli 'figures out' what delights her

Recently Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a video where they conveyed New Year wishes to their family. The video was shot with the stunning backdrop of the Swiss Alps. “Hey guys, we are at this beautiful glacier and we thought we’ll record early new year wishes for you all,” Virat says in the video before Anushka says, “I hope you all had a lovely 2019 and I pray that you have a better 2020. Here’s wishing you all a very happy new year from both of us. Happy New Year guys.”

Anushka Sharma is 'gazing at 2020' and enjoying 'fondue night'

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor enjoy their dinner date in Gstaad, Switzerland

