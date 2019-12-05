When Kartik Aaryan Became 'Woh' For Angad Bedi And Neha Dhupia

Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan has turned Woh for a Bollywood power couple. Aaryan, who plays the role of Pati in the movie has become Woh for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Neha Dhupia took to her social media account to post a picture of her with husband Angad Bedi and actor Kartik Aaryan. Check out the picture here.

See picture

Neha Dhupia posted a picture of the three and added a funny caption to the post. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Chintu Tyagi in the movie. Neha captioned the post saying, “#patipatniaurwoh ... #chintutyagi 'woh’ kabse ban gaya”. In the picture taken at a Diwali party, the three stars are seen wearing traditional attire. Neha posted three pictures of the trio and the netizens couldn’t get enough of it. In the pictures, Kartik Aaryan and Neha are seen looking at the camera with a notorious expression, while Angad is desperately trying to restrict the two. In the third picture, however, the trio is seen laughing together.

Neha Dhupia currently hosts an English podcast called #NoFilterNeha, while Angad Bedi will be seen next in the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow. The movie casts Ananya Panday in the role of Woh, while Bhumi Pednekar plays Chintu Tyagi’s Patni in the movie.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the famous 1978 movie of the same name. Apart from the trio, it has been revealed that Aparshakti Khurrana will also be a part of the movie. The Aaryan, Pednekar and Panday starrer is directed and written by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Juno Chopra, Renu Chopra and Bhushan Kumar. The netizens are excited to see how the movie tackles with the topic. Pati Patni Aur Woh will release on December 6, 2019.

