Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik, Ananya And Bhumi Indulging In A Cake War Is Too Much Fun

This year has been a great one for Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, as they have got many interesting opportunities. Aaryan was seen making news with his upcoming role in the remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, while Pednekar starred in a biopic, titled Saand ki Aankh, for which she received critical acclaim for her performance. Panday made her acting debut with SOTY 2. Now, the three new-age actors of Bollywood will be seen together in the remake of a classic Bollywood movie, titled Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actors have been busy promoting the movie in full swing across all platforms. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film that is slated to release in December.

According to reports, recently, the cast and the crew of the movie were seen celebrating the last day of their shooting schedule in Lucknow. Marking the completion of the movie at the shooting schedule in Lucknow Kartik, Ananya and director Mudassar Aziz had a cake cutting ceremony. The celebrations did not end there but the team went ahead and smeared cake on each other's face and soon the location turned to a cake war zone. The actors shared the incident on their social media accounts and from that, one can make out that the cast and crew members seem to have had a pretty joyous time.

Cake War video:

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie is starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie is all set to hit the screens on December 6 this year. While Kartik is portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar is portraying the role of Chintu's wife Vedika. Ananya Panday will be seen as Tapasya who is the 'Woh' in the movie. Aparshakti Khurrana will be seen playing the supporting character in the movie.

