Pati Patni Aur Woh Promo Out - Pati Kartik Aaryan Says, "Lag Gayi Na Lanka"

The cast of Pati Patni Aur Woh is promoting the movie in full swing. The cast of the movie is on a promotional spree. Pati Patni Aur Woh is a romantic comedy film. The movie is also the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. Recently, the cast of the movie was seen promoting the film at Mithibai College in Mumbai. It was also Kartik Aaryan's birthday and the actor celebrated his day with thousands of students who had gathered for the promotions.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Cast Ananya, Kartik And Bhumi Have A Gala Time At Mumbai College

Also Read: Ananya Panday's Cute And Chic Look Will Make Your Heart Race

After the massive response that the trailer and the songs from Pati Patni Aur Woh received, the makers of the movie decided to share a total of five dialogue promos from the movie. The recent one is where Kartik Aaryan is seen driving with Aparshakti Khurrana. Kartik Aaryan in the movie is essaying the role of Abhinav Tyagi aka Chintu Tyagi who is a middle class married man. In the video, Aparshakti Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan are seen arguing over Chintu Tyagi's extramarital affair from the movie.

Here is the video that T-series shared on their Twitter handle

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Opens Up About The Choices That He Has Made In Life

Pati Patni Aur Woh cast

While Kartik Aaryan is portraying the role of Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar is portraying the role of Chintu's wife. Ananya Panday will be seen as Tapasya who is the 'Woh' in the movie. Aparshakti Khurrana will be seen playing the supporting character in the movie.

Pati Patni Aur Woh release date

Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, Krishan Kumar. The movie is starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The movie is all set to hit the screens on December 6 this year.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Guess Who Has A Surprising Cameo In This Kartik Aaryan Starrer?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.