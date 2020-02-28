'Patiala House': The Most Memorable Scenes Of Anushka Sharma From The Film

Anushka Sharma has a firm standing in the Indian film industry. The actor has portrayed various kinds of roles, including a scary one in Pari. Her acting prowess has impressed several critics and fans. Anushka Sharma has also played several romantic roles in many movies.

Sharma featured in the movie Patiala House alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor had a few great scenes which showcased her acting skills. The movie also did well at the box office and was critically acclaimed. Let’s take a look at the best scenes from Patiala House. Read on to know more about the best scenes in Patiala House :

Pursue Your Dreams

This scene is considered great because of the raw onscreen emotions. There is a family meeting in this scene and all the members are present. Everyone speaks to Kumar's character about their dreams. They then ask him to have a firm standing regarding their dreams. This is where it gets motivational when Simran asks Gattu to be fearless. Anushka’s performance in this scene is remarkable. It is considered by her fans to be one of her finest acting moments.

Akshay and Anushka meet for the first time

Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma's characters (as Gattu and Simran respectively) meet here in this scene for the first time. In this scene, Simran tries to pay for the damage that her brother had incurred upon them. This scene takes a different tone, as the two characters seem to connect.

Simran’s confession to Gattu

In this scene, Simran finally lets Gattu know her thoughts. Gattu had just won a match in this scene as it moves forward. Gattu asks Simran to meet. But unfortunately, she refuses. But they then meet up anyway and this is when Simran tries to make Gattu confess his love for her, but Gattu does not comply. Then she confesses her love for him and that is the beginning of their story.

