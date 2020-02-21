Anushka Sharma Looks Like A Disney Princess In Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 Calendar Photoshoot

Time and again Anushka Sharma has set the bar only higher when it comes to acing the fashion game. Anushka Sharma shared a picture from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot for 2020 where she looks exquisite. The actor has also shared a sweet message for him.

A few hours ago, Anushka Sharma shared her look from the photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar 2020. Anushka looked not less than a Disney princess as she donned a blue gown resembling a lot like Elsa from the film, Frozen. Anushka Sharma sported a sheer gown that had mirror work detailing on it. The gown also comprised a long blue silk trial. Along with this beautiful gown, Anushka Sharma opted for a pair of black heels, wavy hair and kohled eyes.

Along with the picture that Anushka Sharma uploaded on Instagram, she wrote a few kind words for Dabboo Ratnani. She went on to congratulate him for being in the industry for 25 long years. Check out Anushka Sharma’s picture from Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 photoshoot.

A few days back, Dabboo Ratnani had given fans a sneak peek into his calendar photoshoot where celebrities were seen praising the ace photographer. Several actors like Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday were a part of it.

Among them was also Anushka Sharma’s BTS video for the Dabboo Ratnani calendar where she went on to wish him success and a long way ahead. She also described her look for the photoshoot where she called herself “cool, icy, glittery”. Watch the video below.

