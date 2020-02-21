Anushka Sharma Cheers For The Indian Women's Cricket Team For T20 Championship

Anushka Sharma is often seen cheering for her husband Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket men's team. This time around, as India's women's cricket team will be competing in Women's World T20 championship, Anushka Sharma has taken to her Twitter and posted a motivating message for the team. Check out her tweet below -

Anushka Sharma cheers for the Indian women's cricket team

A big cheer for the the Women in Blue for their first game in the #T20WorldCup and for the entire tournament... We're watching you ladies smash it on the field and we'll be rooting for you all through🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. #TeamIndia #AusvInd — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 21, 2020

The Indian women's cricket team faced Australia in its first Women's World T20 championship. Poonam Yadav evidently stood out in the match as she took three wickets of the Australian team. The Indian cricket women'steam has evidently received a lot of support as they compete in the championship.

A pulsating start to the #T20WorldCup



Shafali Verma got India off to a blistering start before Jess Jonassen pulled them back. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma helped India recover, and Australia need 133 to win.



Who's ahead at this stage?#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6esj9zLiZE — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 21, 2020

Anushka Sharma has evidently been a cricket enthusiast for years as she has shown vocal support during major tournaments on her social media. As per reports, Anushka Sharma's next film will be a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The film will reportedly be directed by Prosit Roy who previously directed Anushka in Pari. Though the film is reportedly under its pre-production stage, no official announcement for the same has been made.

