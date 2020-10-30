Payal Ghosh Shares Her COVID-19 Test Results, Urges Everyone To Follow Govt Guidelines

On Thursday, Payal Ghosh took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her getting the COVID-19 test. A day later, the actor shared her test results and said, "I would like to share the news with you that my covid tests are done and its been negative!," [sic]

Ghosh had to undergo the COVID-19 test after Union minister Ramdas Athawale tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday. The President of the Republican Party of India and 'Go Corona Go' fame Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A). Ramdas Athawale has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai. The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

Been seeing all your messages! Thank you everyone for all your love. I would like to share the news with you that my covid tests are done and its been negative! 😊



So everyone stay safe & takecare of yourself and do follow the covid guidelines given by the govt! #COVID19 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him.

Get well soon sir! Wishing you quick & successful recovery! 🙏 https://t.co/bazszSr8CS — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Payal Ghosh pledges to donate organs, says, 'It's in my blood'

Payal Ghosh idealizes values of 'commitment & love' in 90s cinema; contrasts with present

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.