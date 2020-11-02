Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal trying to gain publicity on my name, alleges Payal Ghosh after row

Amid Payal Ghosh’s allegations and case against Anurag Kashyap, the actor had to face another legal battle as Richa Chadha sued her for defamation. While the case has now been settled, Payal Ghosh has now alleged that Richa Chadha and her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal were 'using her name for publicity.’ She also took a dig at the couple, hoping they soon find another topic to ‘spend their money on.’

READ: Payal Ghosh Shares Her COVID-19 Test Results, Urges Everyone To Follow Govt Guidelines

Payal Ghosh takes dig at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha in a recent interview with a media publication was quoted as saying that Ali Fazal supported her in the legal battle with Payal Ghosh, but he was not too vocal about it on social media.

Reacting to the tweet, Payal Ghosh alleged that the duo were ‘still trying to hog the limelight’ and publicity on her name. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actor hoped Richa and Ali get some another topic to ‘spend money on’ that can be ‘more positive and useful’ for their careers. Payal Ghosh also wrote that she ‘didn’t give nor will give a damn’ to them.

READ: Payal Ghosh Takes COVID-19 Test After Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Tests Positive

Richa Chadha vs Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha had filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against Payal Ghosh for taking her name in the sexual assault allegations againt Anurag Kashyap. The case was settled when Payal Ghosh tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha as per the court order on October 14.

Meanwhile, there has been no development on the FIR that was registered against Anurag Kashyap. The duo had been questioned by the police officers at the Versova police station. Payal Ghosh had accused Kashyap of forcing himself upon her, after which the filmmaker was booked on charges of rape, among others.

Payal Ghosh also joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India, where he has been appointed as a vice-president of the party’s women wing.

READ: Payal Ghosh Joins Ramdas Athawale's RPI; Becomes Vice President Of Party's Women’s Wing

READ: Payal Ghosh Shows 'modus Operandi Of Kashyap Gang', Claims Richa's Lawyer 'trolling' Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.