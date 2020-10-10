Payal Ghosh Calls Sooraj Barjatya And Anurag Kashyap 'two Sides Of A Coin'

Actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to compare two directors — Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap. Calling them 'two sides of the coin', Ghosh said that her experience was completely different when she met 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' director in comparison to the meeting with Kashyap.

"The first time I met Sooraj Barjatya Sir, thought’life is full of roses’& when I met Mr. Kashyap the whole meaning changed.Two sides of a coin. It changed me to a different person than what I used to be .. anyway life looks better now,feeling fresh as the early days of my career," Ghosh wrote.

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh on Wednesday met Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and sought “speedy justice”, in the wake of her allegation of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

“Met up with Shri G Krishan Reddy who is the MOS of @AmitShah ji at @HMOIndia and also the minister of state of home ministry and had a very fruitful and forwarded conversation on the issue. It''s an issue faced by many and now is the time to act (sic),” she tweeted.

The meeting came about a fortnight after the Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Kashyap following Ghosh's accusation that he had sexually assaulted her in 2013.

The filmmaker has dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

The FIR was registered under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), police had said. In her complaint, the actor had alleged that Kashyap had raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

Kashyap vehemently denied the actor''s allegation and termed it as an attempt to “silence” him for his outspoken views. He has also said that at the time of the alleged incident, he was in Sri Lanka and that he was actively pursuing legal options.

(With PTI inputs)

