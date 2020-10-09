Richa Chadha Seeks NCW's Aid In Defamation Case Against Payal Ghosh, Taapsee Tells How

Richa Chadha has sought National Commission for Women (NCW) for aid in connection with her name being dragged into a sexual assault case by actor Payal Ghosh. She filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for naming her as one of the actors who have allegedly traded favours in exchange for work in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's projects. While Richa Chadha has been trying to get the NCW head Rekha Sharma's attention on Twitter, her contemporary Taapsee Pannu has now suggested that she should, like Payal Ghosh, visit the NCW office in Delhi and "make herself visible and audible".

I think you should fly to Delhi soon to make yourself visible n audible — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 9, 2020

While Taapsee's response to Richa's post is seemingly practical, one cannot ignore the indirect remark on Payal Ghosh's efforts in seeking justice for herself. In view of the MeToo movement, Ghosh has accused director Anurag Kashyap of making sexual advances towards her in a meeting in 2013. She has also filed an FIR at Mumbai's Versova Police Station alleging rape, sexual assault, wrongful confinement against Kashyap, for whom Taapsee Pannu had said that he is "the biggest feminist" she knows.

Richa Chadha on Thursday had shared pictures from Ghosh's meeting with the NCW chief Rekha Sharma and urged them to give preference to her complaint claiming that she had filed "before" Ghosh. Chadha in her defamation suit against Ghosh claimed that Ghosh's intention of bringing up her name is to cause damage to her reputation and goodwill in the film industry. She has also termed Ghosh's claims as false, frivolous and vexatious.

Payal Ghosh on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to clarify that she has 'nothing to do with Richa Chadha' in the alleged sexual assault case filed against Anurag Kashyap. Ghosh also highlighted that her fight is only against Anurag Kashyap and wants the 'world to see his true face'.

I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don't want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Ghosh on September 23 registered a First Information Report at Versova police station, accusing Kashyap of raping her in 2013. Kashyap, who was last week questioned by the police, denied the allegations and provided documentary evidence to show that he was shooting for a film in Sri Lanka when the alleged incident was said to have taken place.

