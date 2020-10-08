'We Support Republic': Payal Ghosh Joins In As Netizens Let Mumbai CP Know Who They Watch

After Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against Republic Media Network, the people of the nation took to Twitter to slam the malicious charges extending support to Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's statement. Actor Payal Ghosh showed her support and tweeted with the hashtag 'We Support Republic'

Lauding the Network for standing by the truth, netizens also spoke about how their families and those around them had switched to Republic channels on their own accord. Slamming the allegations, Netizens shared the hashtags like #IStandWithRepublic and #WeStandWithRepublic.

Arnab Goswami's Full Statement

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has made false allegations against Republic TV because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. There is not a single BARC report that mentions Republic TV. The people of India know the truth. Mr. Param Bir Singh’s investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is under a cloud and this is a desperate measure because of Republic TV’s reportage on Palghar, the Sushant Singh Rajput case or any other case. This kind of targeting only strengthens the resolve of everyone at Republic TV to push for the truth even harder. Param Bir Singh stands completely exposed today, since BARC has not mentioned Republic in any single complaint. He should issue an official apology and get ready to face us in court.

#RepublicFightsBack | 'One instrument via which we will fight back is our pursuit of the truth': Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/yu9eUQ8RvL — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

WATCH: Arnab Goswami exposes Mumbai police's false allegations against Republic TV

"We watch Republic on our own accord": Netizens back Arnab; trend #WeStandWithRepublic