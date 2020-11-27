Payal Ghosh 'cheers' Bombay HC's Verdict; Congratulates Kangana Ranaut

The Bombay High Court on Friday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow was an act of malafide and was done to cause substantial loss to the actress, and quashed the BMC’s demolition order. Congratulating Kangana Ranaut for her win, Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Justice prevails." [sic]

In the following tweet she wrote, "Very Happy, congratulations @KanganaTeam much love." [sic] The court also said it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen. A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla noted that the action undertaken by the civic body leaves hardly "any manner of doubt" that it was unauthorised.

Justice prevails.. and in good time. Cheers to the Verdict of the Bombay High court on the @KanganaTeam case for the demolition of her house in Mumbai. In you face to the ones who are literally running a monopoly here.#KanganaRanaut — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 27, 2020

The bench was hearing Ranaut's petition challenging the demolition carried out by the BMC at her Pali Hill bungalow in Mumbai’s suburban Bandra on September 9. The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the bench said.

Ranaut had sought Rs two crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC's action illegal. On the issue of compensation, the bench said it was appointing a valuer who would hear the petition. "The valuer shall by March 2021 pass appropriate orders on compensation," the court said.

Kangana Ranaut issues strong response as Bombay HC quashes demolition order of property

The civic body had opposed the plea and said the Bollywood actress had brazenly and unlawfully carried out extensive alterations and additions to the bungalow in breach of its approved plan. Ranaut had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated by BMC. The court had in an interim order on September 9 stayed the demolition work.

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad, says 'he looked handsome & healthy'

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.