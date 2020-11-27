Kangana Ranaut issues strong response as Bombay HC quashes demolition order of property

Kangana Ranaut reacted strongly as the Bombay High Court quashed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's demolition order on her property. The actor termed it as a ‘victory of democracy’ and conveyed her thanks to both her supporters and detractors. She also stressed that her opponents becoming a ‘villain’ gave her the opportunity to become a ‘hero’.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to quashing order

Responding to a post about the Bombay High Court judgement, Kangana Ranaut wrote that an individual standing against the government and winning, was 'not the victory of the individual' but ‘victory of the democracy.’

The Tanu Weds Manu star conveyed her gratitude to those who gave her courage as well to those who laughed at her ‘broken dreams.’

When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy.

Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams.

Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO. https://t.co/pYkO6OOcBr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Bombay High Court quashes demolition order

The Bombay High Court observed that the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property smacked of 'malafide' action and that it was done to cause substantial loss to the actor. Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla noted that her property was an existing structure.

“The civic body has proceeded to act wrongfully and illegally against the rights of a citizen," the bench said.

Kangana had demanded Rs 2 crore damages citing destruction of 40 per cent of her property. On this plea, the bench appointed a valuer to assess the compensation to be awarded to the actor.

"The valuer shall by March 2021 pass appropriate orders on compensation," the court said.

The BMC had demolished a portion of Kangana’s production house office Manikarnika Films in Bandra’s Pali Hill residence on September 9. This was after a 24-hour stop notice had been sent by BMC, citing 'illegal alterations.' The demolition was carried out when Kangana was on her way to Mumbai, days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened her not to return to Mumbai, as her comments against the government and Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case led to a fierce face-off.

