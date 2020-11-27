Kangana Ranaut Meets Sanjay Dutt In Hyderabad, Says 'he Looked Handsome & Healthy'

It was a moment of joy for actress Kangana Ranaut who met actor Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad this week. The actress took to Twitter and shared a happy picture with the actor and informed that she was delighted to know that both were putting up in the same hotel and hence she decided to check up on his health by paying him a visit.

Kangana Ranaut meets Sanjay Dutt in Hyderabad

Sanjay, who recently announced his recovery from lung cancer in September, could be seen striking a happy pose with the actress. Captioning the post, Kangana wrote, “When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health.”

Read: Kangana Ranaut Gets Relief In Demolition Case, Bombay HC Calls Action 'malafide, Sinister'

Read: Kangana Ranaut Misses 'first Snowfall' At Hometown Manali, Shares 'chilling' Pictures

When I got to know we were staying in the same hotel in Hydrabad, I went to see Sanju sir this morning to check on his health and was pleasantly surprised to see him look even more handsome and healthy. We pray for your long life and good health 🥰 pic.twitter.com/VPB5reGThp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 27, 2020

Sanjay Dutt and Kangana Ranaut have shared screen space in movies like Ungli, Double Dhamaal. Meanwhile, Kangana is in Hyderabad to complete the final leg of shooting for her upcoming biopic Thalaivi. The actor plays late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa in the film. Thalaivi has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie was scheduled to hit the theatres on June 26, 2020, but the dates had to be pushed owing to the COVID lockdown.

Apart from Thalaivi, the actress has also started prepping for her upcoming film Dhaakad in Hyderabad. The actress has started taking workshops for her character in the film with her trainer Brett Chan. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will soon begin filming for his next KGF Chapter 2 where he will be seen playing the antagonist Adheera opposite South Indian actor Yash.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Team 'Jallikattu' As It Becomes India's Official Oscar Entry

Read: Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Granted Interim Protection By Bombay High Court

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.