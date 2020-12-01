Last Updated:

Payal Ghosh Meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shares Pictures

Payal Ghosh on Tuesday met  Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and his family. The actor-turned-politician took to her social media handle to share the pictures.

Written By
Digital Desk
Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh on Tuesday met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and his family. The actor-turned-politician took to her social media handle to share the pictures. Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and Minister of State for Social Justice in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government.

Ghosh was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party. Athawale said that the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Payal had taken to Twitter on September 19 to claim that Kashyap had forced himself on her over five years ago. She then approached the Versova police in Mumbai, and an FIR was filed against the filmmaker on charges of rape, among others. Though the statement of both the celebrities was recorded in the case, there has been no update on the case yet. 

Payal Ghosh, meanwhile, landed in a row for dragging Richa Chadha in her allegations and had to apologise after the latter filed a defamation case in Bombay High Court. 

Payal Ghosh responds to the criticism after receiving Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award

Payal Ghosh says, 'Time's up!'; pens message for 'the ones who have wronged' her

 

 

First Published:
