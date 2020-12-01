Payal Ghosh Meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Shares Pictures

Payal Ghosh on Tuesday met Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and his family. The actor-turned-politician took to her social media handle to share the pictures. Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and Minister of State for Social Justice in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government.

Ghosh was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party. Athawale said that the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

Had a great time at @RamdasAthawale sir’s house Thank you for the hospitality you Seema Tai and family showed during my visit. JAI BHIM 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/XJ1xn7qDNc — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2020

I have been appointed as the vice president for women wing of RPI. Thanks @RamdasAthawale sir for believing in me. This is my honor to accept it. It's one step closer to getting justice.



As a woman I am also happy to serve the women community.🙏

Now the ropes will get tighter. pic.twitter.com/lbnAqwBvx9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 26, 2020

Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Payal had taken to Twitter on September 19 to claim that Kashyap had forced himself on her over five years ago. She then approached the Versova police in Mumbai, and an FIR was filed against the filmmaker on charges of rape, among others. Though the statement of both the celebrities was recorded in the case, there has been no update on the case yet.

Payal Ghosh, meanwhile, landed in a row for dragging Richa Chadha in her allegations and had to apologise after the latter filed a defamation case in Bombay High Court.

Payal Ghosh responds to the criticism after receiving Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award

When people start talking against you ... then you are making progress..!!



Jab log tumhare khilaaf bolne lage ... samajh lo tarakki kar rahe ho..!! 😉 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) December 1, 2020

Payal Ghosh says, 'Time's up!'; pens message for 'the ones who have wronged' her

