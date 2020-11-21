AMMA Demands Lifetime Member Bineesh Kodiyeri's Explanation After His Arrest In Drug Probe

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) led by its president Mohanlal has demanded an explanation from its lifetime member Bineesh Kodiyeri following his arrest by the NCB earlier this week.

In a letter written by the AMMA, the body has sought an explanation from the CPI (M) leader's son after he was picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru after substantial links were found between Kodiyeri and the prime accused persons in the Sandalwood drugs case.

AMMA also accepted the resignation of actor Paravathy Thiruvothu - who decided to quit the organization following AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu’s comment against the Malayalam actress, who had been sexual assaulted in 2017.

AMMA to seek explanation from Bineesh Kodiyeri

Binesh Kodiyeri arrested

Former CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri, who was in ED custody in a money laundering case related to the Sandalwood drugs probe, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday. According to sources, substantial links have been found by the NCB between Kodiyeri and prime accused persons in the Sandalwood drugs case. He will now be interrogated by the anti-drugs agency as well.

This comes shortly after Republic Media Network exposed the call record details of Bengaluru drugs case accused Anoop Muhammed and Bineesh's business partner Arun Kuttappan. Arun Kuttappan and Anoop Muhammed have exchanged 13 calls between June 9 and August 8. Bineesh Kodiyeri had also directly exchanged 78 calls with Muhammed between May 31 and August 19.

Alongside the drugs probe, the ED has investigated that the son of the former CPI(M) state secretary was running shell companies with fake addresses. The investigation agency alleged that Bineesh was operating using 'Benamies' to cover up his business trails and also acquired money through drug deals.

Parvathy resigns from AMMA

In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction.

Mr. Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women.

I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals.

