Payal Ghosh Reacts After Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Gets Summoned By Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have issued summons to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with a rape case filed against him by actress Payal Ghosh, an official said on Wednesday. Kashyap has been asked to appear before the Versova police on Thursday for further probe into the case registered against him nine days back, the official said.

Reacting to the same, Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter handle and acknowledged the step taken and hoped that 'justice is prevailed' in the case.

Thank you @MumbaiPolice ... @anuragkashyap72 has been called tomorrow at versova police station for summoning and questioning. Let's hope justice prevails....!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 30, 2020

The Versova police registered an FIR against Kashyap on September 22 after the actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute approached the police, the official said In her police complaint, the actress alleged that Kashyap raped her in 2013. On Tuesday, Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap.

Had a great meeting with honorable @maha_governor Shri @BSKoshyari Sir 🙏🏼. He had supported me and we have to go all the way. The naysayers will be there but I will not stop, not stop and not stop. Bring it on!! pic.twitter.com/76OANU9x5Y — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 29, 2020

After the meeting, Athawale told reporters that the governor said he will speak with Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on the issue. On Monday, Ghosh in a joint media press conference with Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (RPI-A), demanded that Kashyap be arrested.

Athawale on Monday met Mumbai's joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangare Patil along with Ghosh, seeking action against the filmmaker. The Union minister had also said his party will stage a protest if the police do not arrest Kashyap in a week. The Versova police last week registered the FIR against Kashyap under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

(with PTI inputs)

