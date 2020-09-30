Proof: Payal Ghosh Shares Forcibly Deleted 2018 Posts On #MeToo Encounter With 'director'

Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, an incident that she says took place five years ago. However, it was not the first time that she had opened up on the incident; she had mentioned it during the #MeToo movement without taking the director’s name. The actor shared screenshots of her posts from 2018 about an encounter with a ‘famous director’ for whom being ‘physically friendly’ was a criteria to give work.

READ: Payal Ghosh & Ramdas Athawale Meet Maha Governor; Discuss Case Against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh shares deleted chats about ‘director’

Taking to Twitter, Payal Ghosh shared the posts, which had been ‘deleted’ by her manager and family. She expressed her anger at the #MeToo movement, which had involved women opening up on their sexual misconduct experiences, some naming the alleged offenders and some doing it anonymously. In one of the tweets, she has written that she is taking a break from the platform till the #Metoo movement was over. She has written that her family was not allowing her to say anything and was making her delete the posts.

In another post, she had written about meeting a ‘famous director’ and that had she said yes to him, she would have received work from him, as Payal claimed being ‘physically friendly’ was the criteria for him.

Expressing her displeasure, she wished to rename the #Metoo movement to something else, calling it ‘fake and slave to influential people.’

READ: Anurag Kashyap To Be Summoned By Mumbai Police For Questioning Over Payal Ghosh's Rape FIR

Payal Ghosh vs Anurag Kashyap

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh is receiving support from politicians amid her battle for justice. Union Minister Ramdas Athavale joined her in addressing a press conference recently, where he warned the police of protest from his party RPI if action is not taken for seven days. The minister also helped the actor put forth her plea before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

Payal Ghosh had tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 19, seeking action against Anurag Kashyap, claiming he had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She has filed a police complaint against the director, and also registered pleas with the National Commission for Women and another with the Narcotics Control Bureau alleging Kashyap consumed drugs.

Anurag Kashyap is set to be summoned by the Mumbai Police for interrogation over the complaint.

READ: Ramdas Athawale Backs Payal Ghosh; Gives 7-day Warning To Police Before Starting Protests

READ: 'Justice For Payal Ghosh' Trends As Netas & Others Back Actor Against Anurag Kashyap