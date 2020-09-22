Payal Ghosh Alleges 'efforts To Supress Her Voice' Amid #MeToo Case Against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh who has accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday and wrote that there have been efforts to 'suppress' her voice 'every day'. She asserted that 'the truth will come out soon'.

There are a thousand effort everyday to suppress my voice. The plot to change the twist everyday is happening. This is what happens when someone without a filmy background raises the voices. Let the time come, the truth is going to come out .. it's eventual #metoo — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh, who was all set to file an FIR against Anurag Kashyap at Oshiwara Police Station on Monday evening, unfortunately, couldn't file because of the non-availability of a woman constable at the police station. According to her lawyer, Nitin Satpute, Payal was uncomfortable telling the entire incident to the male officer and they will go to the Oshiwara police station tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday).

Moreover, BMC has sealed Payal Ghosh's residence, Oakland Park Society, in Andheri West because of Coronavirus cases. Payal Ghosh's lawyer in a statement has said that he will officially release a message regarding the time they will be visiting Oshiwara or Versova Police station for further action. The actor said that her advocate will also be writing to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to provide security, as there is a threat to her life.

People who are saying that it's for politics and that I am misusing the situation. Imagine ( god forbid) your sister or daughter in my position, it can even be the mother.. and then let's talk. You would go to war against such men. Isn't it ? PERIOD!! — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 20, 2020

Ghosh had accused Kashyap of sexual harassment on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, she claimed, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

Post the allegations, Kashyap had responded on Twitter denying the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said.

