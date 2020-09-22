Richa Chadha Vs Payal Ghosh: 'Legal Notice Has Been Couriered', Informs 'Fukrey' Actor

Richa Chadha has couriered a legal notice to actor Payal Ghosh through her lawyer Saveena Bedi Sachar for "unnecessarily and falsely dragging" her name in a "defamatory manner". Richa resorted to couriering the soft copy of the legal notice after Ghosh refused to accept it on Monday evening when Richa's person went to her residence personally to hand over.

On Monday Richa said, "Soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyer's office, went to hand-deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of. We have their refusal on video." [sic]

"No woman can be allowed to misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations," Chadha's lawyer said in the notice.

Payal Ghosh claimed that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself upon her around 2014-15. She tagged the PM Modi seeking action and protection amid possible ‘harm’ to her. After terming it as ‘lies’ in a tweet, Anurag Kashyap issued a statement from his lawyer about he being ‘pained’ and that he intends to pursue his rights and remedies in law as advised. Ghosh on the other hand, is set to register a police complaint and also another former complaint with the National Commission for Women.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, also claimed that Kashyap claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with, including Chadha.

