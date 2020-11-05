Payal Ghosh shares manager's text on Jr NTR film before 'disastrous' Anurag Kashyap meet

Payal Ghosh once again opened up on the encounter in 2013-14 with Anurag Kashyap where she was allegedly sexually assaulted. The actor shared an alleged screenshot of her manager’s message, asking her to mention her film with Jr NTR named Oosaravelli (2011) in the meeting. Payal Ghosh wrote that the filmmaker ‘maligned’ her equation with her co-star by stating that the former co-stars had physical relations.

Payal Ghosh shares manager’s message before Anurag Kashyap meeting

Payal Ghosh on Tuesday had shared her manager’s messages that read ‘Osravalli stargold pe’ and ‘Tell him Osaravalli coming on.’

The actor shared that her friend and manager had suggested this film to give as a reference about her work to Anurag Kashyap.

She also shared a tweet that she seemed to have deleted. In that tweet, she claimed that Kashyap hinted at Payal and Jr NTR having physical relations, before Anurag Kashyap told her about actresses being ‘just a call away’ for him. Payal, in that tweet, cleared the accusations and said, “I really want to tell the world that Jr NTR never foul played with me, he’s the nicest.’

Sharing the message and the deleted tweet, Payal wrote that the the meeting had been for the casting of film Hasee Toh Phasee, but ended up as a 'disastrous incident.' Claiming that Kashyap maligned her equation with her co-star, referring to Jr NTR, she wrote that she was still 'waiting for justice.' She also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister’s office and NCW chief Rekha Sharma.

Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Payal had taken to Twitter on September 19 to claim that Kashyap had forced himself on her over 5 years ago. She then approached the Versova police in Mumbai, and an FIR was filed against the filmmaker on charges of rape, among others. Though the statement of both the celebrities was recordeded in the case, there has been no update on the case yet.

Payal Ghosh, meanwhile, landed in a row for dragging Richa Chadha in her allegations and had to apologise after the latter filed a defamation case in Bombay High Court. Payal Ghosh also joined the Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India and was appointed a vice president of the women’s wing.

