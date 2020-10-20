Payal Ghosh Idealizes Values Of 'commitment & Love' In 90s Cinema; Contrasts With Present

Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and recalled the glorious era of Indian cinema that was the 1990s when film plots revolved around 'the ideals of the society'. She recounted the values of family, commitment and love that drew people to cinema halls three decades ago and compared it to the contemporary cinema of the present claiming that it focuses on "showing skin, consuming drugs" and other vices of the society. She asked through her tweet whether society is benefiting from "such kind of movies".

"Everything changed in the 90’s. The movies then use to be showing the value of family, commitment &love. Now film is all about showing skin, consuming drugs, broken relationships & glorifying criminals. R we doing any good to the society by making such kind of movies?", wrote Payal Ghosh on her Twitter page.

The 90s usually evoke nostalgia in the minds of people in their thirties today as they witnessed the rise of different genres of art through the films. Romantic heroes, action heroes and comic heroes flourished during the decade which also influenced fashion in an unprecedented manner. The 90s also saw larger-than-life family movies like those made by filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya which were generously served with the values of "family, commitment and love" that Payal Ghosh speaks about.

Payal has been extremely vocal with her opinions about the current scenario in the film industry after the massive expose into its workings. The actor has been making headlines for her allegations of rape against renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and the subsequent fight for justice that she has undertaken on social media as well. She has met with NCW Chief in Delhi, the Maharashtra Governor in Mumbai and the Central Home Ministry in connection with the case filed by her against Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh’s case against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh in a tweet on September 19, alleged that Anurag Kashyap had forced himself on her in 2013. After seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she got a First Information Report registered at the Versova police station in Mumbai. Kashyap has denied the allegations.

Payal Ghosh also settled a defamation case filed by Richa Chadha, who had expressed displeasure about being dragged into the allegations by the former. The Bombay High Court urged Payal to issue an apology to Richa, after which the matter was settled.

