Payal Ghosh Pledges To Donate Organs, Says, 'It's In My Blood'

Actor Payal Ghosh on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share that she has pledged to donate her organs after her death. "I was always this kind of a person since childhood and will die serving the country. It's in my blood," Ghosh wrote.

Ghosh pledged to donate her organs after she lost a friend who was suffering from a kidney ailment, she revealed in July. On Wednesday she wrote, "I always wanted to serve the society, I have celebrated my Bdays every year & all special occasions with beautiful orphanage kids! I have pledged to donate my organs after my death time." [sic]

Meanwhile, actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him.

