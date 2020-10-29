Payal Ghosh Takes COVID-19 Test After Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Tests Positive

After Union minister Ramdas Athawale tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh got her test done on Thursday. Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actress Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A).

Payal took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her getting the Coronavirus test — swab collection. Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India (A) leader, Ramdas Athawale has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai, he said. The minister is also a diabetic, an aide said.

Get well soon sir! Wishing you quick & successful recovery! 🙏 https://t.co/bazszSr8CS — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 27, 2020

For those unaware, Ramdas Athawale's ''go corona, go'' chant became a national sensation. In February, a video of Athawale, alson with a Chinese diplomat and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting went viral on social media. The video was reportedly shot at the Gateway of India here on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of coronavirus in China.

Athawale (60) is a member of the Rajya Sabha and minister of state for social justice in the Narendra Modi-led ministry.

Meanwhile, actor Payal Ghosh on Monday joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale's Republican Party of India (RPI) and has been named as the vice president of its women’s wing. Ghosh grabbed the headlines after she accused film director and actor Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, filing a case against him.

