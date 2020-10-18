Payal Ghosh shows 'modus operandi of Kashyap gang', claims Richa's lawyer 'trolling' her

After sparking controversy with her sexual assault case against Anurag Kashyap, Payal Ghosh landed in another row with Richa Chadha dragging her to the court. After settling the defamation suit filed by Richa Chadha for naming her in the allegations against Kashyap, Payal Ghosh now vented out, claiming Richa Chadha’s lawyer was trolling her. The actor termed it as ‘modus operandi of the Kashyap gang’ and called it a ‘contempt of court.’

Payal Ghosh hits out at Richa Chadha and her lawyer

On October 14, Payal Ghosh had tendered an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha as per instructions of the Bombay High Court. The latter had filed a defamation suit for taking her name in Payal Ghosh's sexual assault allegations against Anurag Kashyap.

Now, she stated that she had apologised as a ‘woman and human’ only because Richa Chadha’s lawyer had ‘begged’ her lawyer, because Richa Chadha was being trolled over Payal Ghosh stating what 'Anurag Kashyap had told her about Richa Chadha.'

Payal Ghosh shared screenshots of a person claiming that she was defaming Anurag Kashyap for money and that she would be willing to ‘compromise’ and showed how Richa Chadha’s lawyer Saveena Bedi was supporting that netizen. Calling it a ‘modus operandi of the Kashyap gang’, she termed it as a ‘contempt of court.’

It's utter shameful from this advocate who is running for Ms. chadha. There is a guy who is abusing me without any base and the lady @BediSaveena is supporting her. This is the modus operandi of this Kashyap gang. Waah 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jVB0n5PcB7 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

These ppl filed defamation case against me 4 saying names dt mr. kashyap had said &I said sorry being a woman &a human when Ms Chaddha’s lawyer begged my lawyer saying ppl r trolling her now dy r balantly trolling me in social media whch z contempt of court as supported by Bedi https://t.co/Qw0uUmf2V1 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 17, 2020

Payal Ghosh case against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh alleged Anurag Kashyap forced himself on her in 2014, and registered an FIR, after initially seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has held meetings with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. She has also written to the President Ram Nath Kovid to address her concern.

