Payal Ghosh To Meet NCW Head Rekha Sharma, To Complain Of Delay In Anurag Kashyap's Arrest

In the latest development in Payal Ghosh- Anurag Kashyap sexual assault case, the actress has reached New Delhi to meet the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma to discuss the further course of action in the case. She spoke to ANI and claimed that she had expected Mumbai Police to arrest filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after she filed an FIR against him alleging rape, assault, wrongful restraint and confinement among other charges.

"I will be meeting the NCW chief, some other works also on the table. He should have been arrested by now, but he appeared in front of the police only once. If we feel the investigation is going forward we will decide a further plan of action.", said Payal Ghosh.

Read | Anurag Kashyap issues statement on 8-hr grilling on Payal Ghosh's rape FIR; claims 'proof'

Payal Ghosh applies for Narco test for Anurag Kashyap

Ghosh's lawyer Adv. Nitin Satpute has filed an application at Mumbai's Versova Police station requesting them to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of the filmmaker. The move followed Payal Ghosh's refusal to accept Kashyap's claims in his statement recorded by the Police on Thursday during his interrogation. Taking to Twitter on Friday and tagging PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah in her post, Payal had said that Anurag Kashyap has lied to the Police in his statement and that she would file an application "in the interest of justice".

Payal Ghosh's lawyer shared the said application on Twitter where the actor has expressed her disappointment at the failure to arrest Anurag Kashyap. She has alleged a threat to her life and claimed that she lives under a cloud of constant fear.

Have a look:

Today I hv filed an application to d Police station on behalf of Payal Ghosh to conduct Narco Analysis, Lie Detector and Polygraph Test of Mr Kashyap to find out d truth, for the interest of Justices. @ani @pti @TV9Marathi pic.twitter.com/Hm4Of1rzUR — Adv Nitin Satpute ایڈوکیٹ نتن ستپوتے નિતિન સાતપુતે (@Nitin_Satpute) October 2, 2020

Read | "Anurag Kashyap has lied to Police": Payal Ghosh to seek narco test over 'Sri Lanka' alibi

Payal had also addressed the media and spoken about Anurag Kashyap's statement to the Police claiming that a person who is accused will not own up to his crime easily and that his denial is something she expected. Moreover, she also quashed the filmmaker's statement where he claimed that he wasn't in India at the time and revealed that Kashyap had been filming for Bombay Velvet in the city.

Read | Payal Ghosh refutes Anurag's 'not in India' defense, reveals alleged disclosures by him

Anurag Kashyap denies allegations

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani in a statement revealed that the filmmaker had denied all ‘wrongdoings’ while providing his statement to the police. She stated that the director provided documentary proof to the police about being in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films in August 2013. He denied that the alleged incident took place, the statement read. Ghosh has also lodged complaints with the National Commission for Women and Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming Kashyap consumed drugs.

Read | Payal Ghosh seeks Narco-Polygraph-Lie Detector test for Kashyap, alleges threat to life

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.