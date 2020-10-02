"Anurag Kashyap Has Lied To Police": Payal Ghosh To Seek Narco Test Over 'Sri Lanka' Alibi

Anurag Kashyap denied Payal Ghosh's allegations of sexual assault against him, in his statement to the police. The filmmaker termed the actor’s statements that he forced himself upon her as an ‘outright lie’. He also provided proof about being in Sri Lanka in August 2013, the period where the alleged assault took place.

READ: Anurag Kashyap Reaches Versova Police Station For Questioning Over Payal Ghosh's Rape FIR

Anurag Kashyap denies allegations

Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani in a statement revealed that the filmmaker had denied all ‘wrongdoings’ while providing his statement to the police. She statted that the director provided documentary proof to the police about being in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films in August 2013. He denied that the alleged incident took place, the statement read.

The lawyer further stated that the 'sudden, belated’ allegations had been made with the intention of ‘vilifying’ the filmmaker. She also stated that Kashyap was ‘confident’ about the ‘falsity’ of the 'ever-shifting version' of allegations being ‘exposed’ and that he was apprehensive about the Payal Ghosh ‘altering’ her version in the investigative process.

READ: Payal Ghosh Reacts After Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Gets Summoned By Mumbai Police

Kashap was ‘distressed’ with the ‘false and reckless allegations’ made against him that caused ‘pain to him, his family and his fans.’, the statement continued.

Kashyap plans to ‘vigorously pursue the legal remedies’ and for justice to prevail, she stated.

Payal Ghosh had ‘misused the criminal justice system’ for ‘hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives’, the statement also read.

Reacting to the statement on Twitter, Payal Ghosh wrote that Anurag Kashyap had ‘lied’ before the police. She claimed that her lawyer will move an application on Friday for conducting ‘Narco Analysis, Lie Detector & Polygraph Test of’ Anurag Kashyap to find out the 'truth' in the ‘interest of justice.’

Mr.Kashyap has lied bfr police in his statement..my Lawyer,is moving an application 2conduct Narco Analysis,Lie Detector &Polygraph Test of Mr.kashyap 2find out d truth Today application wl be filed to d police station,4 d interest of Justice @narendramodi @AmitShah #BetiBachao — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 2, 2020

Payal Ghosh had tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking action and security, claiming that Kashyap had forced himself upon her in 2013, in a tweet on September 23. She got a First Information Report registered against Kashyap under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) on September 23 at the Versova Police Station. After calling Payal Ghosh for questioning, Mumbai Police summoned Kashyap for interrogation on October 1.

Ghosh has also lodged complaints with the National Commission for Women and Narcotics Control Bureau, claiming Kashyap consumed drugs.

READ: Payal Ghosh & Ramdas Athawale Meet Maha Governor; Discuss Case Against Anurag Kashyap

READ: Payal Ghosh Asks Why Mumbai Police Hasn't Arrested Anurag Kashyap; Threatens Hunger Strike

