Payal Ghosh Writes Letter To President Of India Seeking Justice Against Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh on Monday took to her Twitter handle to share the letter she has written to the President of India seeking justice against director Anurag Kashyap. Payal Ghosh has accused Kashyap of alleged sexual assault and has filed an FIR under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

Kashyap has denied the allegations, claiming he had been in Sri Lanka during the period being alleged, and calling the allegations ‘false’ and an attempt to vilify him.

The letter reads, "Accused called me to his residence under the pretext to give some work in film industry. And thereafter he committed heinous crime with me. I say that I have registered the complaint on September 22 but till now there is no progress in investigation. Accused is highly influential person and these police personnel are not arresting the accused. The accused is roaming freely. And I being a victim of crime, I am knocking every door with folded hands to get justice."

This is my letter to the Hon'ble president of India @rashtrapatibhvn Justice is getting delayed and it might just as well be denied ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/8mwCV6STpK — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 12, 2020

Actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday had taken to her Twitter handle to reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, fearing 'mafia gang will kill her'. She wrote, "@iampayalghosh These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else." [sic]

The actor has also been charged with a defamation suit by Richa Chadha after Ghosh took her name while levelling allegations of rape and sexual assault against Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh also shared her note of apology to Richa Chadha where she has appealed to the Bombay High court to settle the matter amicably. Her lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute on Wednesday had told the High Court, "My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter."

