Payal Ghosh Wishes Amitabh Bachchan On His Birthday; Reminds Him Of 'NO Means NO' Line

Actor Payal Ghosh on Twitter wished legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday on Sunday and hoped that he continues to prosper. She shared the veteran actor's famous dialogue from the 2016 film Pink- "NO means no" which was uttered as a maxim in the context of the importance of consent of women and wrote that she wishes for such a world to exist in reality for women.

I wish shri @amitabhbachchan ji a very happy birthday. May he go on like this forever and I hope some of his recent work for women comes true even in reality where women find it safe to work, live and breathe in this so called man's world #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/CsnFX1Bwdj — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 11, 2020

Payal, who has filed charges of rape against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, then went onto claim that the "narrative" has changed for certain Bollywood celebs. She hinted at Kashyap and said that even though he supported the MeToo movement, he chooses to ignore the said maxim because his reputation is at stake. Ghosh also mocked the director and his supporters for their "Smash the Patriarchy" sloganeering on social media.

Lekin sir, Abhi no means no ka narrative badal gaya hai kuchh Bollywood ke celebs ke liye. Those who supported the #Metoo campaign are slut shaming me because inke girebaan mein haath dala gaya hai. And they say "Smash the Patriarchy" . Am I supposed to laugh ? https://t.co/MEq4cxw0Rx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 11, 2020

Read | Payal Ghosh weighs in on Richa's victory claim in lawsuit, alleges 'contempt of court'

Payal Ghosh has been defending herself on Twitter and has even reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through her tweet on Saturday alleging that the "mafia gang will kill her". The actor has also been charged with a defamation suit by Richa Chadha after Ghosh took her name while levelling allegations of rape and sexual assault against Kashyap.

Read | Payal Ghosh calls Sooraj Barjatya and Anurag Kashyap 'two sides of a coin'

Payal Ghosh also shared her note of apology to Richa Chadha where she has appealed to the Bombay High court to settle the matter amicably. Her lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute on Wednesday had told the High Court, "My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.".

Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao https://t.co/fhhQEWz1nl — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Read | Payal Ghosh fears 'these mafia gang will kill me'; pens message to PM & NCW's Rekha Sharma

Payal Ghosh's case

Payal Ghosh has alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2013. An FIR has been registered against the filmmaker under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Kashyap has denied the allegations, claiming he had been in Sri Lanka during the period being alleged, and calling the allegations ‘false’ and an attempt to vilify him.

Read | Richa Chadha seeks NCW's aid in defamation case against Payal Ghosh, Taapsee tells how

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.