Payal Rohatgi Detained By Rajasthan Police For Making A Video On Motilal Nehru

Actress Payal Rohatgi is under the spotlight, once again, for the wrong reasons. The actress took to her Twitter handle to reveal that she has been arrested by Rajasthan Police for making an objectionable video on activist and politician Motilal Nehru. She wrote: "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from Google. Freedom of Speech is a joke. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia." SP Mamta Gupta told ANI, "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case registered."

Payal Rohatgi faces charges for making objectionable comments

I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google 😡 Freedom of Speech is a joke 🙏 @PMOIndia @HMOIndia — PAYAL ROHATGI & Team- Bhagwan Ram Bhakts (@Payal_Rohatgi) December 15, 2019

Rajasthan: Police gave notice to Payal Rohtagi for objectionable video on Nehru, Indira Gandhi

On December 5, a notice has been given to actress Payal Rohtagi for allegedly posting an objectionable video related to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. "Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma has filed a complaint stating Payal Rohtagi has posted an objectionable video about JL Nehru, Indira Gandhi on Facebook on September 1. During the investigation, our team reached her residence in Mumbai. Later, we met Rohtagi at her parent's home in Gujarat. We have given her the notice to file a reply in the case," Lokendra Paliwal, Investigating Officer, Sadar Police Station told ANI.

The complaint was filed by Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station followed by which the police registered the case under 66 and 67 of IT Act. Meanwhile, Rohtagi posted a video on the social media apologising over the matter.

Big furore over Mumbai Police allegedly blocking actor Payal Rohatgi on Twitter, Amruta Fadnavis also intervenes

In July, Payal had also launched a complaint against Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan alleging that he posted lewd comments against her on various social media platforms and also hurt religious sentiments of a certain community.

As per media reports, she recently visited the cyber cell office and submitted her application which stated that Khan has hurt the feelings of a particular community by posting certain comments on social media. She reportedly further accused Khan of misogyny, accusing him of using derogatory language against a Bollywood actress and calling her ‘C-grade'. The Cyber cell officials reportedly confirmed that they will look into the matter.

Payal Rohtagi lodges complaint against Ajaz Khan alleging he posted lewd comments against her on social media

ALSO READ | Furious parties demand arrest of actress Payal Rohatgi for insulting Shivaji Maharaj

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

