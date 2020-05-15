'People Won't Dare Ask For A Selfie', Says Paresh Rawal Amid COVID-19, Wife Swaroop Reacts

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter handle to share an important message amidst the world fighting the battle against Coronavirus. With over 5,000 likes, Rawal's tweet saying 'At least for some time people will not dare ask or bother for Selfie' went viral.

This observation comes after the World observing social distancing and wearing masks as precautions to stay safe from COVID-19. Rawal's wife Swaroop Sampat was among the first ones to comment and wrote that if this happens, her husband would be definitely relieved.

😂😂that will be a huge relief for you,na? https://t.co/zRyqgW5GZU — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) May 15, 2020

Hahahahaha — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) May 15, 2020

Netizens React

Toh Autograph milega, sir? — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) May 15, 2020

Babu bhaiya...selfiee stick hain na...🤪🤪🤪 — SACH🇮🇳™ (@sachinmedhekar) May 15, 2020

Recently, actor and politician Paresh Rawal had the most hilarious reaction to the news of liquor shops opening in the country. He took to his Twitter and quipped with a humble appeal from the government about what people should avoid doing while under lockdown. He wrote, "A humble appeal from the Government before opening the wine shops- Please drive straight to your homes after drinking. No one must go to China to fight.".

Wine Shop खोलने से पहले सरकार की मार्मिक अपील-

🙏

"कृपया पीने के बाद गाड़ी सीधे अपने घर ले जायें। कोई भी चीन से लड़ने नहीं जायेगा। — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 4, 2020

1576 cases reported in Maharashtra

Maharashtra continued to witness a huge rise in cases with 1,576 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, taking the overall COVID-19 tally to 29,100. With the death of 49 individuals in the day, the state's death toll surged to 1,068. A total of 2,40,145 laboratory samples have been tested so far. Presently, there are 1,512 active containment zones in Maharashtra. Surveillance of 59.04 lakh population has been undertaken by 14,253 surveillance squads. While 3,15,686 individuals are in-home quarantine, others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centers.

Paresh Rawal convinced Arvind Trivedi to essay Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’

