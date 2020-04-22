Paresh Rawal Convinced Arvind Trivedi To Essay Raavan In Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’

Arvind Trivedi still remains iconic for essaying the villain in the epic drama, Ramayan, that aired on DD channel almost three decades ago. After the drama was re-telecasted again during the coronavirus lockdown, an emotional clip of Arvind Trivedi watching the show surfaced. While the audiences were busy sharing and appreciating the work of the actor, reports suggest that at first instance he had turned down the offer of essaying the villain. Things went the way it did when Paresh Rawal convinced the actor.

Arvind Trivedi was convinced by Paresh Rawal to say yes for the role

In a recent interview of Arvind Trivedi’s granddaughter with a news publication, it was revealed that Arvind Trivedi had initially turned down the role of Ravan in Ramayan as he was busy doing theatre. She revealed that it was actually Paresh Rawal who was able to change Arvind Trivedi’s mind. Arvind Trivedi and Paresh Rawal were part of the same play, when the former received an offer from Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan’s creator. Paresh Rawal called the opportunity 'once in a lifetime moment' and asked Trivedi to essay it.

Arvind Trivedi in the epic drama that is once again a part of the daily lives of people

#meghnath #Ramayan #ravan

Oscar is very small to appreciate the acting of Shri Arvind Trivedi jee! pic.twitter.com/XhUxx8e2J3 — amit parashar (@amitwitti) April 16, 2020

The man who lived the character of a scholar, a villain, a yogi, a king and a criminal got emotional at सीता हरण True legend 👏🏻.

Yes he is Arvind Trivedi who played the iconic role of Ravan. #ArvindTrivedi #Ramayan #Lockdown #ramanandsagar #SunilLahri #ArunGovil #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/NIMzIFDpe3 — Akash Sarswat (@iam_CA_student) April 15, 2020

Arvind Trivedi had massive followers despite him essaying the 'mythological villain' in the Ramanand Sagar’s drama. His granddaughter revealed in the interview that people would approach the actor and say that they are his bigtime fans. Some people would even ask for blessings from the actor. His fandom was well versed with his dialogues and antics in the show.

