Paresh Rawal's Advice To Aditya Rawal On Debut: 'Unlearn All Preparations, Be Spontaneous'

Aditya Rawal, son of legendary actor Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat Rawal is all set to dip his toes in Bollywood with Ranjan Chandel’s directorial debut Bamfaad. After the trailer of Bamfaad was unveiled online, Aditya Rawal has mesmerised the audience with his on-screen acting skills. While talking to an entertainment portal, Aditya expressed ecstasy as his film releases online on Zee5- Friday and also spoke about his father Paresh Rawal's advice for him on his debut in this over-ambitious industry.

Aditya Rawal shares what Paresh Rawal advised him

In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Aditya Rawal opened up about his dad- Paresh Rawal's advice for him before his debut. Aditya said that his father had never accompanied him to the sets, nor attended any of his workshops. Aditya also shared that he met Ranjan Chandel after the wrap up of Bamfaad movie. Aditya went on to reveal that Paresh Rawal was not involved in the process but kept giving tips as it is his first film.

In the same interaction, Aditya Rawal exclaimed that he has the habit of pre-preparing before he goes to the set. But Paresh Rawal always told him to unlearn everything and just be spontaneous while shooting. Furthermore, Aditya said that his father Paresh Rawal is nevertheless always at hand and does not to fail to support him in the way.

Meanwhile, Bamfaad movie stars Shalini Pandey, known for her impressive role in the hit movie- Arjun Reddy and Aditya Rawal in lead roles. The movie also features Jatin Sarna and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the movie entails the beautiful story of Naate and Neelam who meet accidentally and fall in love. The duo makes courageous choices and goes through hurdles of loss and fights to be with each other. Bamfaad is a Zee5 exclusive that is set to make its premiere on April 10, 2020.

