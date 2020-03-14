Fuel price rise: Esha Gupta, Shoojit Sircar call it 'great move', have interesting reasons

Price rise often becomes a talking point in the country, as political parties often lock horns over it. One recently witnessed the numerous controversies when onion prices had crossed the three-figure mark. While that, or the price rise in LPG cylinders, have become frequent of late, it’s actually the fuel price rise that has been taking a political colour since many years.

It was not any different on Saturday when the government raised the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 3/litre. The move prompted Congress to target the government, stating the prices should’ve instead been reduced over the reduced international crude prices.

Nevertheless, some Bollywood stars had an interesting take on it, amid another news hogging not just Indian, but international headlines, the coronavirus outbreak. Shoojit Sircar and Esha Gupta were among those who felt the price rise was a great move. The Piku director shared that it was the best way to curb people from travelling and going to work during the pandemic. The filmmaker also quipped how it will help the ‘rich become richer’, something he termed as a ‘welcome step’, and the increase in bicycle production.

Esha Gupta also called it as a ‘great move’ by the government to protect the citizens from going out.

Milap Zaveri also joked about public being ‘jugaadu’ following the decision as he shared of kids riding at the back of a tempo.

Here are the tweets:

I really appreciate the petro/diesel price rise. Best way to curb people from traveling or going to work during pandemic:)This will also help the rich to be richer, that’s a welcome step:)) This will surely see increase in bicycles production too:)and finally price rise, hurray:) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) March 14, 2020

I think the fuel price hike in India, where all over the world is low, is a way to protect the citizens from going outdoor and stay safe, great move 🙃 (if virus won’t kill us, our economy will) — Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) March 14, 2020

Petrol ka price kya badha ki public jugaadu ho gayi 🙈 pic.twitter.com/WfpCpwj0Zc — Milap (@zmilap) March 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the states have been taking decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus as two deaths and over 80 cases were confirmed. Many states have asked educational institutions, malls, theatres to remain closed. The film industry has also reacted similarly with movies like Sooryavanshi being postponed, while shooting of movies such as Jersey has been put on hold for the moment.

