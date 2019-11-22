The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Photos That Are Proof Of Urvashi Rautela's Obsession With Blue

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela who will be seen in the Anil Kapoor starrer 'Pagalpanti' looks mesmerising in blue outfit. Check out her best blue colour outfits here

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela, former Miss India who represented the nation in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant has been posting some of the best looks on her social media recently. Urvashi Rautela will be seen next in Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti that is set to hit the theatres on November 22. She was seen sizzling in blue coloured attires at many events and nailing the look to perfection. Here are some of the best blue coloured outfits of the model turned actor.

ALSO READ: Is Urvashi Rautela Obsessed With Dazzling Outfits? These Photos Will Leave You Awestruck

See pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela wore a light blue coloured crop top and a tight-fitting skirt for the promotion of her movie Pagalpanti. She looked marvellous as she wore some light makeup and a pair of hoop earrings. She also wore a few bracelets in her hand and posed for the lens. She made a fashion statement by wearing contrasting yellow coloured footwear to match the outfit.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela made the netizens fall in love with her as she looked sensational in an electric blue pantsuit. She tied her hair up in a loose bun and looked alluring as she posed for the camera. Urvashi was complimented for her look by the netizens who claimed that she rocked the look to perfection.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela is a vision to behold as she makes the netizens go gaga over her warrior look. She wore a blue and orange coloured bodysuit and a pair of black coloured knee-length boots. She tied her hair in a neat braid and held an arrow in her hand. 

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela’s shimmering blue mini-dress did not fail to impress the audience. The Great Grand Masti actor tired her hair up in a half up half down style and accessorised the look with a pair of stud earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a few rings. The deep V neck attire looked ethereal on her as she posed for the lens with utmost poise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela made infinite heads turn in an electric blue corset suit with Rose Room couture. She complemented the look with a pair of dark coloured bejewelled heels and some big earrings. She accessorised with a bracelet and posed for the camera.

ALSO READ: Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG