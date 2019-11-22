Photos That Are Proof Of Urvashi Rautela's Obsession With Blue

Urvashi Rautela, former Miss India who represented the nation in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant has been posting some of the best looks on her social media recently. Urvashi Rautela will be seen next in Anil Kapoor starrer Pagalpanti that is set to hit the theatres on November 22. She was seen sizzling in blue coloured attires at many events and nailing the look to perfection. Here are some of the best blue coloured outfits of the model turned actor.

Urvashi Rautela wore a light blue coloured crop top and a tight-fitting skirt for the promotion of her movie Pagalpanti. She looked marvellous as she wore some light makeup and a pair of hoop earrings. She also wore a few bracelets in her hand and posed for the lens. She made a fashion statement by wearing contrasting yellow coloured footwear to match the outfit.

Urvashi Rautela made the netizens fall in love with her as she looked sensational in an electric blue pantsuit. She tied her hair up in a loose bun and looked alluring as she posed for the camera. Urvashi was complimented for her look by the netizens who claimed that she rocked the look to perfection.

Urvashi Rautela is a vision to behold as she makes the netizens go gaga over her warrior look. She wore a blue and orange coloured bodysuit and a pair of black coloured knee-length boots. She tied her hair in a neat braid and held an arrow in her hand.

Urvashi Rautela’s shimmering blue mini-dress did not fail to impress the audience. The Great Grand Masti actor tired her hair up in a half up half down style and accessorised the look with a pair of stud earrings, a necklace, a bracelet and a few rings. The deep V neck attire looked ethereal on her as she posed for the lens with utmost poise.

Urvashi Rautela made infinite heads turn in an electric blue corset suit with Rose Room couture. She complemented the look with a pair of dark coloured bejewelled heels and some big earrings. She accessorised with a bracelet and posed for the camera.

